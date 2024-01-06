Hyundai CRETA (facelift) arrives at dealerships before official launch

The upcoming Hyundai CRETA follows the brand's 'Sensuous Sportiness' design philosophy. Representative image (Photo credit: Hyundai)

Hyundai is set to launch the 2024 iteration of the CRETA in the Indian market on January 16. However, in the latest development, several dealerships across India have already received their first batch of the refreshed SUV model. Leaked images reveal the new front and rear fascia, with elements such as H-shaped lighting units, squared-off headlamps, and a connected LED strip at the rear. This updated model showcases Hyundai's Sensuous Sportiness design language, giving it a bold and confident look.

Has redesigned alloy wheels, functional footsteps

From the leaked photos, we can see that the revamped CRETA sports redesigned alloy wheels with diamond-cut, dual-tone finishes, and intricate detailing. A wider functional footstep has been added for easier entry and exit, especially for elderly passengers and children. The front design has been significantly updated with new LED headlights, a parametric grille design, refreshed front and rear bumpers, and a reworked tailgate.

Futuristic interiors with advanced features

From the official teaser images showcased earlier this week, we know that the 2024 Hyundai CRETA offers a futuristic, cockpit-like feel with integrated infotainment screens and a digital driver's display. Its roomy interior ensures top-notch comfort and convenience. The SUV comes equipped with Hyundai's SmartSense suite with Level-2 ADAS features, a surround-view monitor (SVM), blind spot view monitor (BVM), and dual-zone climate control. It also gets a voice-enabled panoramic sunroof and an eight-way powered driver's seat with a ventilation function.

Powertrain options to be offered on upcoming SUV

Under the hood, the new CRETA will share engine options with the recently launched Kia Seltos. The list includes a 1.5-liter, naturally-aspirated petrol engine (113.4hp/144Nm), a 1.5-liter turbo-diesel motor (113.4hp/250Nm), and an all-new 1.5-liter turbo-petrol mill (160hp/253Nm). Transmission duties on the premium midsize SUV will be handled by a six-speed manual, a six-speed iMT, a CVT, and a seven-speed DCT gearbox. Hyundai currently has no plans to introduce a four-wheel-drive setup for its popular offering.