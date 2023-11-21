Facelifted Hyundai TUCSON breaks cover, India launch in 2024

The new Hyundai TUCSON features notable enhancements inside

Hyundai has revealed the refreshed TUCSON in the global market, showcasing a slightly revamped exterior and updated interior. The two-row luxury SUV is anticipated to arrive in India next year. Exterior modifications include a reimagined parametric grille, new front and rear bumpers, and a fresh set of alloy wheels. The most notable enhancements, however, are found inside the vehicle, featuring a restructured dashboard and center console layout, among other adjustments.

The SUV gets minimal cosmetic upgrades

In contrast to most Hyundai makeovers, the TUCSON (facelift) boasts only minor aesthetic enhancements on the outside. The grille now has a slightly edgier design with updated internals, and the LED DRL integrated into the grille seems to have been modified. Nevertheless, the primary headlamp unit on the bumper remains unaltered. The central air intake has also undergone minor revisions. While the TUCSON's profile stays the same, it does receive a fresh set of alloy wheels.

It boasts an updated interior for enhanced comfort

The TUCSON sports a new three-spoke steering wheel, modified AC vents and control panel, dual 12.3-inch displays for infotainment and instrument cluster, and a relocated gear lever now situated on the steering column. In terms of features, the SUV continues to provide wireless smartphone connectivity, wireless charging, automatic dual-zone climate control, a Level 2 ADAS suite, a 360-degree surround camera, adaptive cruise control, ambient lighting, an air purifier, and a panoramic sunroof.

Mechanical specifications for India will remain unchanged

The TUCSON offers a variety of powertrain options internationally, encompassing petrol, diesel, mild-hybrid, and even plug-in hybrid choices. In India, it could retain its current powertrain options—a 156hp, 2.0-liter petrol engine, and an 186hp, 2.0-liter diesel mill, paired with 6-speed and 8-speed automatic gearboxes, respectively. The diesel engine will also offer an optional AWD system. When it launches next year, the updated TUCSON will compete with Citroen C5 Aircross, Jeep Compass, and Volkswagen Tiguan.