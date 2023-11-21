Volkswagen Taigun Sound Edition goes official at Rs. 16.3 lakh

By Dwaipayan Roy 11:30 am Nov 21, 202311:30 am

It runs on a 1.0-liter TSI petrol engine

German automaker Volkswagen has introduced a special 'Sound Edition' of the Taigun SUV in India. Based on the Topline trim, its prices start at Rs. 16.33 lakh (ex-showroom). This limited edition model is offered in four distinct exterior colors and boasts unique badges and graphics. Additionally, the Taigun Sound Edition includes extra features such as power-adjustable front seats and a seven-speaker audio system complete with a subwoofer and amplifier.

Color options and unique badging

The Sound Edition of the Taigun SUV comes in four shades: Carbon Steel Gray, Lava Red, Rising Blue, and Wild Cherry Red. Each color choice is paired with a contrasting white roof and ORVMs. To set itself apart from the standard model, the Sound Edition sports exclusive badging and graphics on the C-pillars, giving it a distinctive appearance on the road.

Engine specifications and variant-wise pricing

Under the hood, the Volkswagen Taigun Sound Edition is equipped with a 1.0-liter TSI petrol engine that delivers 115hp of power and 175Nm of torque. Buyers can choose between a six-speed manual or an automatic torque converter gearbox. In India, the vehicle's Topline MT variant is priced at Rs. 16.33 lakh, while the Topline AT trim sports a price figure of Rs. 17.90 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom).