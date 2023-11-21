Gogoro Crossover EV to be launched in India next month

Gogoro Crossover EV to be launched in India next month

Gogoro CrossOver includes Traction Control System (TCS) and an cruise control mode for S trim

Taiwanese electric vehicle (EV) company Gogoro is gearing up to introduce its first offering in India, the Gogoro Crossover, this December, according to carandbike. Manufacturing has commenced in Aurangabad, Maharashtra, with initial units being distributed to select B2B partners. The scooter, which utilizes a significant amount of locally sourced components, will be eligible for incentives under India's FAME-II scheme. Its deliveries are anticipated to start in early 2024.

Crossover offers disc brakes on both front and rear

The Crossover is Gogoro's most substantial scooter yet, boasting a wheelbase exceeding 1,400mm. Described as a "two-wheel SUV," the focus is on utility and adaptability. The scooter comes with an elongated LED headlight and a shroud that also serves as a weight-bearing component. It is fitted with a telescopic fork and dual rear shocks, rides on 12-inch wheels, and features disc brakes on both ends. The scooter's kerb weight stands at 126kg (including batteries), while the ground clearance measures 142mm.

The two-wheeler provides flexible seating and storage options

Designed with gig workers in mind, the Crossover's seats are divided for versatility. The passenger seat can be folded up to create a backrest for the driver and make room for larger cargo. It can also be completely removed to accommodate even bigger items. The flat floorboard is suitable for carrying suitcases and heavy objects with ease. Gogoro is expected to offer optional accessories such as front and rear luggage racks, top cases, and panniers to enhance practicality.

Battery swapping system will help riders avoid downtime

The Crossover includes a separate compartment for two exchangeable battery packs, ensuring no interference with underseat storage. In India, each battery will weigh over 10kg and store approximately 1.6kWh of energy, offering a range of nearly 100km. Gogoro has established battery-swapping stations in the Delhi-NCR area and aims to initiate full-scale battery production in the first half of 2024. This swapping system will enable gig workers to experience zero downtime.

Gogoro partnerships and expansion plans for India

Gogoro has committed to investing $1.5 billion in Maharashtra, targeting India's vast gig economy. The company has formed partnerships with delivery giants Swiggy and Zomato, as well as EV-exclusive delivery service Zypp Electric. To expand its swapping stations, Gogoro has collaborated with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), revealing that HPCL's fuel stations will host Gogoro's battery cabinets. Gogoro anticipates more Indian manufacturers will adopt its battery swap solutions once its benefits and practicality are demonstrated.