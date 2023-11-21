How India-specific Maruti Suzuki Jimny differs from its global counterpart

How India-specific Maruti Suzuki Jimny differs from its global counterpart

By Akash Pandey 03:05 am Nov 21, 202303:05 am

Maruti Suzuki is currently offering attractive discounts on Jimny in India

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny, manufactured in India, has recently made its debut in South Africa with a starting price of R 429,900 (approximately Rs. 19.63 lakh). While both the South African and Indian models share similarities, there are a few distinctions between them. So, how do the two versions differ from each other? Let us have a look.

Alloy wheels and color options are different

Aesthetically, the South Africa-specific Jimny closely resembles its Indian counterpart, with one key difference being the inclusion of 15-inch alloy wheels on the base variant. This is opposed to the steel wheels found on the entry-level Indian model. Moreover, the South African Jimny offers a wider range of color options, featuring exclusive shades such as Silky Silver, Jungle Green, and Chiffon Ivory Metallic with Bluish Black Pearl roof.

India-spec Jimny packs a 4-speaker audio system

The interiors of both the South African and Indian Jimny models showcase the same dashboard design, but there are slight variations in their features. Both versions include a 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, automatic climate control, cruise control, keyless entry, and connected car technology. The only difference is that the South African Jimny comes with a 2-speaker audio system, while the India-spec model boasts a 4-speaker audio setup.

Both are powered by a 1.5-liter petrol engine

Under the hood, the South Africa-spec Jimny is equipped with a 1.5-liter petrol engine similar to the India-spec model. However, it generates 102hp/130Nm compared to the Indian model's 105hp/134Nm output. Performance-wise they are nearly similar. Both models feature all-wheel-drive with a low-range transfer case and offer either a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed automatic gearbox. For safety, they include ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, up to six airbags, brake assist, and ISOFIX mounts for the child seats.

The global model is costlier

The India-oriented Jimny is priced between Rs. 12.74 lakh and Rs. 15.05 lakh (ex-showroom), while the South African model ranges from R 429,900 to R 479,900 (approximately Rs. 19.63-21.93 lakh). In India, the Jimny competes with the likes of the Mahindra Thar and Force Gurkha.