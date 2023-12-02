Volkswagen Taigun available with discounts up to Rs. 1.46 lakh

Volkswagen Taigun rides on 17-inch alloy wheels

Volkswagen has announced discounts of up to Rs. 1.46 lakh on the Taigun until December 31. These offers include cash discounts, corporate benefits, exchange bonuses, and special benefits for the premium mid-size SUV on our shores. Offers are available on various variants such as Comfortline, Highline, Topline, Sound Edition Topline, GT, GT Edge Trail Edition, GT Plus, GT Edge Limited Edition, and GT Plus Edge.

Firstly, let's look at the design of the SUV

Volkswagen Taigun flaunts a typical SUV silhouette. It features a sculpted hood, projector LED headlights, eyebrow-like DRLs, a sleek chromed grille, skid plates on both bumpers, roof rails, flared wheel arches with black cladding, and 17-inch diamond-cut designer wheels. The rear end of the mid-size SUV gets connected-type LED taillights, a shark-fin antenna, a roof-mounted spoiler, and a rear washer and wiper.

Feature list of SUV updated recently

The Taigun received an update to its feature list, which now includes powered front seats, footwell illumination, and a subwoofer with an amplifier. These new additions enhance the overall in-cabin experience for current Taigun owners and potential buyers alike.

Breakdown of discounts available and powertrain options of VW Taigun

The Taigun features cash discounts up to Rs. 40,000, exchange bonuses up to Rs. 40,000, corporate benefits up to Rs. 30,000, and special benefits up to Rs. 36,000. Under the hood, the SUV comes with two powertrain options: a 1.0-liter, TSI turbo-petrol engine and a 1.5-liter TSI EVO turbo-petrol unit. The former generates 113.4hp/175Nm, while the latter develops 146hp/250Nm. The motors are paired with a six-speed manual gearbox, a six-speed torque converter automatic, or a seven-speed dual-clutch unit.

