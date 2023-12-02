Honda recalls H'ness CB350, CB350RS to rectify multiple issues

Dec 02, 2023

The entire CB350 range is equipped with a Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) system

The iconic Japanese marque Honda has issued a voluntary recall for its H'ness CB350 and CB350RS models in India. The bikemaker is urging customers to bring their vehicles to BigWing dealerships starting the second week of December for free replacement of defective parts, regardless of the vehicle's warranty status. This recall addresses two main issues: faulty rear stop light switches produced between October 2020 and January 2023 and problematic bank angle sensors manufactured between October 2020 and December 2021.

Issues with rear stop light switches, bank angle sensors

The rear stop light switch issue stems from an improper manufacturing process involving the rubber parts, which are likely to develop cracks. The issue could lead to water seeping in and causing corrosion inside the switch; it might eventually malfunction. Meanwhile, the bank angle sensor problem is due to an inappropriate molding procedure that could create a gap in the sensor body sealing. This also leads to water entry, potentially causing the sensor to malfunction and stall the motorcycle abruptly.

Let's look at Honda's CB350 lineup available in India

In other news, Honda recently introduced a third 350cc motorcycle, the CB350, which boasts a more retro design compared to the H'ness CB350 and CB350RS. Priced at Rs. 2 lakh for the DLX variant and Rs. 2.18 lakh for the DLX Pro variant (ex-showroom), it is Honda's most affordable 350cc offering. All bikes from the CB350 lineup feature a 348cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that generates 20.78hp/29.4Nm. The mill is paired with a five-speed manual gearbox with an assist-and-slipper clutch.