Waiting period for 2023 Tata Nexon extends to 8 weeks

By Pradnesh Naik 05:33 pm Oct 15, 2023

The 2023 Tata Nexon features a voice-assisted sunroof (Photo credit: Tata Motors)

Tata Motors launched the 2023 Nexon in India on September 14. The mid-size SUV now demands an up to eight-week waiting period in Mumbai. The popularity of this modern five-seater offering among Indian consumers is evident in the rising demand. This wait time may vary based on factors like the chosen variant, color, and dealership location. If you're considering buying one, it is a good idea to reach out to your local dealership for the most accurate waiting period information.

Month after launch, demand continues to remain strong

A month after its official launch, the 2023 Tata Nexon continues to draw buyers with its fresh design and features. The extended waiting period indicates the strong demand for this SUV in India. As more people choose this stylish and feature-rich vehicle, it is likely that the waiting period will continue to fluctuate depending on the availability of specific variants and dealership locations.

11 variants are offered to suit preferences of various buyers

With a total of 11 variants available, the Tata Nexon caters to a broad spectrum of buyer preferences. This variety allows customers to find the perfect mix of features and specs based on their needs and budget. Thanks to this wide range of options, there's a Nexon variant for almost every type of buyer, which contributes to its growing popularity in the Indian market.

Powertrain options offered for 2023 Nexon

When it comes to powertrain options, the revamped Tata Nexon offers two choices: a 1.2-liter turbo-petrol engine and a 1.5-liter diesel engine. The former cranks out 118hp of power and 170Nm of torque, with transmission options ranging from a five-speed manual, six-speed manual, six-speed AMT, or the newly introduced seven-speed DCT. The latter develops 113hp of power and 260Nm of torque, which send power to the front wheels through either a six-speed manual gearbox or a six-speed AMT unit.