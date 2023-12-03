Can Toyota build Hyundai TUCSON-rivaling SUV based on Hilux Champ

By Pradnesh Naik 08:03 pm Dec 03, 202308:03 pm

The potential Toyota Hilux Champ-based SUV could feature a panoramic sunroof (Representative image. Photo credit: Toyota)

Toyota has unveiled the mini Hilux, or Hilux Champ, a versatile vehicle built on its new IMV platform designed for pickups, light trucks, SUVs, and passenger cars. With its production kicking off in Thailand, an affordable off-roader based on the Champ is expected soon. Meanwhile, this raises the question of whether a premium SUV based on the Champ could be built to compete in the segment dominated by the Hyundai TUCSON.

Filling gap below Fortuner in Toyota's India line-up

There's a noticeable gap in Toyota's India lineup between the Hycross and the Fortuner. The Japanese automaker could potentially fill this void with an SUV priced between Rs. 25 lakh and Rs. 35 lakh. If based on the Champ, a fresh mid-size SUV would also benefit from a ladder-on-frame construction. To challenge the competition, Toyota could equip it with two rows of seating and modern technology such as ADAS, digital MID, ventilated and heated front seats, and a panoramic sunroof.

Powertrain options of Hilux Champ

The Hilux Champ is available with various powertrain options, including a 150hp 2.4-liter diesel engine, a 130hp 2.0-liter petrol motor, and a 2.7-liter petrol unit producing 166hp. These powertrain options would be ideal for an SUV competing with the TUCSON and Volkswagen Tiguan. With the Fortuner's price rising drastically, there's an untapped demand for another Toyota-badged SUV. Moreover, the potential introduction of the Hilux Champ to India only adds to the appeal of launching an SUV based on the pickup.