Prior to launch, variants and engines of Mercedes-Benz GLE leaked

By Dwaipayan Roy 04:00 pm Oct 30, 202304:00 pm

The car will get 3 engine choices

German automaker Mercedes-Benz has announced the release of the GLE (facelift) in India on November 2. Initially unveiled in global markets in February, the model will be up for grabs in three engine choices and two trim levels here. The facelifted GLE is poised to compete with the Audi Q7, BMW X5, and Volvo XC90 in the high-end SUV market.

Engine options and performance details

Three engine options will be available for the GLE: a 2.0-liter diesel, a 3.0-liter diesel, and a 3.0-liter petrol engine. All mills will come with an all-wheel-drive system and a 9-speed automatic gearbox. The 2.0-liter diesel unit boasts 265.3hp/550Nm, while the 3.0-liter diesel motor offers 362hp of power and 750Nm of torque. The 3.0-liter petrol engine provides 376hp of power and 500Nm of torque. The base model's top speed is 230km/h, while the other two can reach up to 250km/h.

Variants and expected pricing

The new GLE will come in three versions: GLE 300 d, GLE 450 d, and GLE 450. The entry-level engine variant will feature the Professional Line trim, while the other two will sport the more dynamic AMG Line. The anticipated price for the 2023 GLE is around Rs. 1 crore (ex-showroom). With its refreshed design, interior enhancements, and cutting-edge features, the GLE facelift aims to hold its own against competitors in the luxury SUV segment.

