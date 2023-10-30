Honda launches XL750 Transalp ADV at Rs. 11 lakh

By Dwaipayan Roy 02:30 pm Oct 30, 202302:30 pm

The bike rides on spoked wheels

Honda has introduced its latest adventure tourer, the XL750 Transalp, in India at an introductory price of Rs. 11 lakh (ex-showroom). The initial batch will comprise 100 units, and reservations are now being accepted at Honda's BigWing dealerships. The Transalp's design takes cues from its bigger counterpart, the Africa Twin, showcasing a sleek headlamp, angular semi-fairing, and an elevated windscreen. Customers can expect deliveries to kick off next month.

Modern features and powerful engine define the bike

The Honda XL750 Transalp boasts a range of features such as a 5.0-inch TFT display, full-LED lighting, and smartphone integration. Emergency stop signal, traction control, ride-by-wire throttle, a slipper clutch, and five riding modes, are also offered. A 755cc, parallel-twin engine powers the motorcycle, generating 90hp and 75Nm of torque, and is mated to a six-speed gearbox. The engine is encased in a diamond-type frame and utilizes a 270-degree crank for enhanced adaptability.

Braking, suspension, and color options

Sporting a 21-18-inch spoked wheel setup, the XL750 Transalp's suspension consists of Showa inverted front forks and a Pro-Link rear mono-shock unit. Braking duties are handled by dual front discs and a single rear disc. The adventure tourer is offered in two color schemes: Ross White and Matte Ballistic Black. With reservations now open and deliveries slated for next month, the new Honda XL750 Transalp is set to make waves in India's adventure touring scene.