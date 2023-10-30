Volkswagen Golf GTI preparing for final outing with major overhaul

Volkswagen Golf GTI preparing for final outing with major overhaul

By Dwaipayan Roy 02:08 pm Oct 30, 2023

The car will be unveiled in early 2024

Volkswagen's Golf GTI will get a major revamp in its last petrol-powered version. The enhanced model, called 'Mk8.5' GTI, will be unveiled in early 2024 as part of the refreshed Golf lineup. While Volkswagen is also launching mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid variants of the standard Golf, the GTI will continue to rely solely on internal combustion. The hot hatch's EA888 2.0-liter, turbocharged four-cylinder engine currently delivers 242hp, but should undergo an upgrade during its final production years.

Power boost expected for Volkswagen Golf GTI

The revamped Volkswagen Golf GTI is predicted to see a bump in power, with the GTI Clubsport increasing output to 296hp and the all-wheel-drive Golf R boasting 326hp. Although these numbers will be exclusive to top-tier models, Volkswagen has confirmed the new Tiguan and Passat will include a version of the petrol engine with a 262hp output. Given that the Golf shares the same MQB Evo platform, it's possible that this more powerful engine could be utilized in the GTI.

Chassis revisions and suspension system enhancements

Golf GTI will also undergo chassis modifications aimed at enhancing dynamics and rolling refinement. The newest version of the MQB platform incorporates a more rigid rear axle carrier that elevates cornering performance and rolling refinement. Moreover, an upgraded version of the DCC adaptive suspension system, dubbed DCC Pro, will be introduced. This system enables more accurate control of compression and rebound of the two-valve dampers, resulting in improved isolation on rough terrain and superior absorption of road irregularities.

Manual Golf GTI to continue production amid relaxed emission regulations

The manual Golf GTI should remain in production as relaxed Euro 7 emission regulations have eased concerns about the stick-shift vehicle's feasibility. With these updates, Volkswagen is readying the Golf GTI for its final hurrah with petrol power before transitioning to an electric future, as hinted at by the ID GTI concept. The enhanced model will offer increased power, technological advancements, and a comprehensive interior revamp, ensuring it stays competitive against rivals like the Honda Civic Type R.