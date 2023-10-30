Upcoming cars in November: Tata Punch, Mercedes-Benz GLE, and more

By Dwaipayan Roy 01:29 pm Oct 30, 202301:29 pm

As we approach the end of 2023, the automotive industry is preparing for several notable car releases and reveals in November. Upcoming models include the Tata Punch EV and high-performance vehicles like the Mercedes-AMG C43. Additionally, the facelifted Mercedes-Benz GLE, the new Renault Duster, and the fourth-generation SKODA SUPERB are set to make their debut, making for an exhilarating month in the world of automobiles in India.

Mercedes-Benz GLE, which made its global debut earlier this year, is slated for an Indian launch on November 2. The revamped SUV boasts subtle aesthetic updates, enhanced features, and more eco-friendly powertrain options. The Indian version should retain the 3.0-liter diesel engine and may also introduce a petrol variant. The GLE's starting price is anticipated to be around Rs. 93 lakh, while the C43 AMG will also be launched with a base price just below Rs. 1 crore (ex-showroom).

Tata Motors is gearing up to unveil its latest electric vehicle (EV), the Tata Punch EV next month. This compact EV has been spotted on numerous occasions and is likely to share several design elements with the new Tata Nexon EV. Tata asserts that the Punch EV will achieve a claimed range of over 500km per charge. The electric iteration of the Punch is projected to have a starting price of around Rs. 12 lakh (ex-showroom).

Renault is preparing for the global reveal of the third-generation Duster on November 29. The SUV will offer multiple petrol engine options and should arrive in India by 2025, with prices starting from Rs. 10 lakh (ex-showroom). Separately, SKODA recently revealed design sketches of the 2024 SUPERB, which will have its global reveal on November 2. The Indian version of the SKODA SUPERB is estimated to start at Rs. 40 lakh (ex-showroom) when it reaches India sometime next year.