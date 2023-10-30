Citroen C3X crossover undergoing testing in India: What to expect

Citroen C3X crossover undergoing testing in India: What to expect

Citroen is testing its fifth offering for the Indian market, speculated to be named the C3X. This elevated sedan, boasting crossover aesthetics, is predicted to debut next year. The test vehicle seen in photos seems to be a base model, equipped with halogen headlights and 16-inch steel rims. The car is heavily disguised, particularly in the rear section to hide its coupe-like look.

What about its exteriors?

Despite the extensive camouflage, spy shots have revealed some exterior characteristics of the Citroen C3X. These consist of front fender-mounted turn signals, updated LED rear lights, a rear bumper-embedded license plate indentation, and a distinct DRL assembly in the front. The overall design appears to align with Citroen's trademark aesthetic features. Nonetheless, the final production version may incorporate additional components, and higher-end models could offer alternative wheel choices and lighting systems.

Expected interior features and engine specifications

Inside, the C3X should provide amenities including a 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment console, wireless connectivity, a tilt-adjustable steering wheel, and TPMS. Dual airbags, ABS, EBD, rear parking sensors, backup camera, and remote keyless entry, should also be offered. Underneath the hood, it might be powered by a 1.0-liter, turbocharged petrol engine generating 109hp and 190Nm of torque. A six-speed manual gearbox is likely to be standard, while a six-speed torque converter automatic unit could be offered as an option.