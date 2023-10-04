Toyota-Suzuki working on bZ small EV, debut in 2025

By Dwaipayan Roy 04:01 pm Oct 04, 202304:01 pm

This will be Toyota's cheapest EV offering

Toyota and Suzuki are jointly developing a production version of the Toyota bZ electric vehicle, Japanese auto publication Bestcarweb has reported. Scheduled for a 2025 release, this small electric SUV will be based on the bZ Small Crossover concept, which was unveiled in December 2021 as part of Toyota and Lexus' 15 concept models. The concept car, designed with global markets in mind, is built on the eTNGA architecture and boasts a power consumption of 125Wh/km.

The bZ Small Crossover concept was shown as static prototype

The Toyota bZ Small Crossover concept was first shown as a static full-size prototype with black windows in digital renderings. It was introduced as the smallest member of the fully electric bZ (Beyond Zero) line-up. However, Toyota has yet to disclose the exact specifications of the upcoming EV, leaving potential buyers and enthusiasts eagerly awaiting more information.

The upcoming bZ small SUV will serve as Toyota's most budget-friendly electric offering. As the Japanese automaker continues to boost its electric vehicle (EV) strategy, this four-wheeler is expected to play a key role in attracting consumers across various international markets. To note, Toyota and Suzuki's partnership has already led to shared models in the Indian market through Maruti Suzuki and Toyota.