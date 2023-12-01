Hyundai to refresh CRETA and ALCAZAR in India next year

Hyundai to refresh CRETA and ALCAZAR in India next year

By Pradnesh Naik 11:07 am Dec 01, 2023

The CRETA is one of the best-selling models for Hyundai in India (Photo credit: Hyundai)

Hyundai is gearing up to reveal the facelifted versions of its popular offerings, the CRETA and ALCAZAR in India, in 2024. To recall, test mules of the upcoming SUVs have been spotted doing runs in a camouflaged avatar on our shores. Both cars will have stylish designs, upmarket cabins with a long list of features, and multiple powertrain options.

Why does this story matter?

Since its debut in 2015, CRETA has been dominating the mid-size SUV category. Hyundai further increased its advantage by introducing the seven-seater ALCAZAR, based on the second-generation CRETA, in 2021. However, with the arrival of rivals such as Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, SKODA KUSHAQ, and Volkswagen Taigun, the competition has heated up significantly.

Hyundai CRETA will get an ADAS suite

The facelifted Hyundai CRETA will introduce reworked LED DRLs and more angular headlights, revamped bumpers with skid plates, and redesigned LED taillamps. Inside, it will get a revised dashboard and an extensive list of features such as a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, a fully digital instrument cluster, a large infotainment panel, and several ADAS functions. It will likely remain mechanically unchanged.

Hyundai ALCAZAR will offer an air purifier

The revamped ALCAZAR will follow the footsteps of its younger sibling, the CRETA in terms of design, but will feature subtle changes to differentiate both SUVs. Its seven-seater cabin will get premium leatherette upholstery, automatic climate control with an air purifier, a wireless charger, and air vents for the last two rows for added convenience. The SUV will retain its powertrain options.

How much will the facelifted CRETA and ALCAZAR cost?

In India, we expect the facelifted CRETA and ALCAZAR to carry a premium over their respective outgoing models. For reference, the former starts at Rs. 10.87 lakh, while the latter begins at Rs. 16.77 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom) on our shores.