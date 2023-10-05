All Hyundai cars in India to offer ADAS by 2025

All Hyundai cars in India to offer ADAS by 2025

By Pradnesh Naik 10:24 am Oct 05, 2023

The CRETA is one of Hyundai's best-selling models in India (Photo credit: Hyundai)

Hyundai has revealed its plans to include Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and "Bluelink" connected car technology in its entire line-up by 2025. The company's new safety initiative is built on a three-pillar strategy, which encompasses ADAS and essential safety features like electronic stability control, vehicle stability management, and hill-start assist. Hyundai India has also announced that it will now offer all its cars with six airbags as standard across the range.

Expanding vehicular safety is the need of the hour

Currently, Hyundai offers ADAS in five models and anticipates that 60% of its portfolio will have ADAS by 2024. Tarun Garg, COO of Hyundai Motor India Ltd., shared that the automaker is the first to provide ADAS in a sub-4m SUV, the Hyundai VENUE. The automaker's goal is to achieve 100% coverage across its line-up. Moreover, it plans to broaden the use of new safety technologies like surround-view cameras, blind spot detection, electronic parking brake, and front parking sensors.

Improved connectivity with Bluelink connected car technology

In 2019, Hyundai became the first carmaker to introduce connected car technology with its Bluelink suite. It features advanced safety options such as stolen vehicle tracking and immobilization, geo-fencing, SOS, and emergency assistance. At present, 80% of the carmaker's product range in India offers Bluelink as an option, with the aim of providing it in 100% of vehicles soon. All models, except the Grand i10 NIOS, AURA, and KONA EV, come with this feature.

Standardizing other safety features across models is also crucial

As part of its effort to expand advanced safety features, Hyundai will make safety features like the Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) and rear-view camera available across all models. ISOFIX child seat anchorages will also be offered as an option in all models, while three-point seat belts and seat belt reminders for all seats will become standard features. For reference, Hyundai VERNA recently earned a 5-star Global NCAP safety rating, making it one of the safest sedans in its segment.