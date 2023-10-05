2024 SKODA KODIAQ debuts with more features and hybrid powertrain

By Pradnesh Naik 09:38 am Oct 05, 202309:38 am

The 2024 SKODA KODIAQ features a panoramic sunroof (Photo credit: SKODA)

SKODA has taken the wraps off the 2024 version of KODIAQ, showcasing a sleek exterior design, a refreshed interior, and an eagerly anticipated plug-in hybrid powertrain. The premium SUV is now 61mm longer than its predecessor, measuring 4757.42mm in length. Its width and height have been slightly reduced. The new KODIAQ is available in nine color schemes, including the all-new Bronx Gold Metallic. It also has a variety of alloy wheel options, ranging from 17-inch to 20-inch.

Inside the 2024 KODIAQ, you'll find a large display and smart dials on the center console, featuring a 1.25-inch display built into all three rotary knobs. The outer knobs control interior temperature, seat heating, and ventilation, while the center display can show four different functions. The SUV comes equipped with SKODA's second-generation matrix LED headlights with crystalline effect DRLs, providing 50% more light elements and delivering 15% more light output. It also gets connected-type LED taillamps at the rear.

The new KODIAQ sets the bar high for practicality in its class, boasting a cargo capacity of 910-liter in the two-row model without folding the rear seats. It is an increase of 75-liter from the previous generation. With the rear seats folded down, the capacity expands to 2,105-liter. The seven-seater model offers a cargo volume of 340-liter behind the third row or 845-liter with the third row folded down.

The 2024 SKODA KODIAQ gets various powertrain options, including a 1.5-liter TSI petrol engine with mild-hybrid technology that develops 148hp. A 201hp, 2.0-liter TSI engine with all-wheel drive is also available. Diesel options include a 2.0-liter TDI engine with either 148hp of power and front-wheel-drive configuration or 190hp of power and all-wheel-drive setup. A plug-in hybrid variant combines a 1.5-liter TSI engine with an electric motor, producing a total output of 201hp. It has an all-electric range of over 100km.

After selling 841,900 units of the first-generation KODIAQ, SKODA is gearing up to launch the second generation in Europe early next year. The SUV aims to solidify its position as the carmaker's best-selling model while providing customers with a more spacious and technologically advanced vehicle.

