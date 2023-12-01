After several delays, Tesla Cybertruck goes official: Check features

After several delays, Tesla Cybertruck goes official: Check features

By Pradnesh Naik 09:35 am Dec 01, 2023

Tesla Cybertruck rolls on designer closed-off wheels (Photo credit: Tesla)

After being delayed for over two years, Tesla has finally taken the wraps off the long-awaited Cybertruck in the US with a starting price tag of $60,990 (roughly Rs. 50.8 lakh). The EV maker showcased the production version of its first-ever pickup at its Giga Austin factory in Texas. The EV was first revealed as a concept vehicle in November 2019, boasting impressive range, performance, and an affordable price. Tesla has now delivered the first 10 units to its employees.

The EV will be offered in three powertrain configurations

The Cybertruck is available in three models: single-motor, dual-motor AWD, and the top-tier "Cyberbeast" with a tri-motor powertrain. The Cyberbeast delivers an output of 845hp, while the dual-motor variant produces 600hp. The power rating of the single-motor model is yet to be disclosed. Tipping the scales at 3,084kg, the range-topping trim can sprint from 0-96km/h in just 2.6 seconds and complete 400m in under 11 seconds. Meanwhile, the dual-motor version reaches 96km/h in 4.1 seconds.

Changes in specifications and pricing since 2019

In 2019, Tesla CEO Elon Musk mentioned that the Cybertruck would be offered in single, dual, and tri-motor configurations but didn't share specific power details. At that time, rumors hinted at an 800hp 'Plaid' trim. The 2019 concept claimed a base range of 402km, mid-range of 482km, and a long-range 804km. While the EV initially had a starting price of $39,900 for the base model, it has been adjusted due to factors such as supply chain issues and economic uncertainty.

Range and pricing details of the electric pick-up

The dual-motor trim of the Cybertruck boasts the longest range at an estimated 547km, followed by the tri-motor Cyberbeast at 515km. The base single-motor model is expected to cover 402km. Prices of the high-performance electric pickup start at $60,990 (about Rs. 50.8 lakh) for the base single-motor model, which is set to launch in 2025. The dual-motor AWD trim costs $79,990 (approximately Rs. 66.63 lakh) and the range-topping Cyberbeast is priced at $99,990 (around Rs. 83.29 lakh) in the US.

