Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 vs Benelli 502C: Which is better

By Pradnesh Naik 12:05 am Dec 01, 202312:05 am

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 rides on designer alloy wheels with pinstripes (Photo credit: Royal Enfield)

Royal Enfield introduced the limited-run Shotgun 650 at the recently concluded Motoverse 2023 event in Goa. Only 25 units of the special model will be made. However, we expect the standard version of the bike to arrive sometime in 2024. Once launched, it will rival the Benelli 502C. Between these two middleweight cruiser motorcycles, which one makes more sense? Let's find out.

Why does this story matter?

Cruiser motorcycles have always been considered a premium offering due to the presence of high-end bikemakers such as Harley-Davidson, Indian Motorcycles, Benelli, and a few others. However, Chennai-based Royal Enfield changed this status quo by introducing the Super Meteor 650 at a relatively affordable price point. Now, to further improve its position in the middleweight category, it has showcased the all-new Shotgun 650.

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 looks more appealing

The Benelli 502C looks like a quintessential cruiser and sports a muscular fuel tank, dual-tip exhaust, split-type seats, LED headlamp with DRL, slim LED taillights, and a digital instrument cluster. The Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 is a mix of cruiser and bobber. It features a sculpted fuel tank, a circular LED headlamp, a wide handlebar, adjustable levers, and side-mounted, dual pea-shooter exhausts.

Both bikes feature disc brakes and dual-channel ABS

To ensure the safety of the rider, both the Benelli 502C and Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 come equipped with disc brakes on the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for better braking performance. The former gets a rear mono-shock unit, while the latter has dual rear shock absorbers. Both bikes feature inverted forks on the front side.

Both motorcycles are on par in terms of performance

The Benelli 502C is fueled by a 500cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin motor that develops 47hp of maximum power and 46Nm of peak torque. Powering the Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 is a 649cc, air-and-oil-cooled, parallel-twin engine that churns out 47hp of maximum power and 52Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties on both cruiser bikes are taken care of by a six-speed manual gearbox.

Which one should you choose?

In India, the Benelli 502C will set you back by Rs. 5.85 lakh. On the other hand, the limited-run model of the Shotgun 650 costs Rs. 4.25 lakh. We expect Royal Enfield to launch the standard model at around Rs. 3.5 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the Shotgun makes more sense with its aggressive design and lower price point.