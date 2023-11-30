Renault 5 EV teaser reveals key design elements and features

By Pradnesh Naik 06:20 pm Nov 30, 2023

The upcoming 5 EV will be based on the Renault R5 Turbo 3E concept car (Photo credit: Renault)

French carmaker Renault has provided a sneak peek at the 2024 Renault 5 electric vehicle (EV). The teaser reveals some interesting design details of the retro-inspired compact car. Set to premiere at the Geneva Motor Show in February, the images show off the R5's headlights, taillights, and a profile hinting at the classic R5 Turbo hot hatch and the new-age R5 Turbo 3E concept car.

It will have unique charge indicator integrated into the hood

The standout design feature of the upcoming Renault 5 EV will be its battery charge indicator on the hood. The city-friendly electric vehicle will likely be powered by an electric motor paired with a 52kWh battery pack. The setup will provide a range of around 400km on a single charge, based on the WLTP cycle. Measuring just 3.92m long, this compact car will be particularly good in congested city streets.

Borrowed components and expected pricing for the Renault 5 EV

To keep costs down, Renault plans to use up to 70% of components from the Clio by adapting the modular CMF-B platform for the new Renault 5. Expected to cost around €25,000 (approximately Rs. 22.74 lakh), the car will only be available as an all-electric model. Compared to its predecessor, the Zoe, the new Renault 5 will have four large battery modules instead of 12, thereby reducing weight by up to 15kg.

Renault's future EV lineup

After launching the 5 EV, Renault aims to release two more electric models, namely the Renault 4 in 2025 and the Twingo in 2026. Both vehicles have been previewed as concept cars. The Renault 4ever Trophy Concept shows off a rugged electric crossover, while the 2026 Renault Twingo Prototype offers a retro EV throwback. These upcoming models are set to boost Renault's presence in the electric vehicle market.