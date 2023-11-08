Ram introduces 2025 Ramcharger electric truck with V6 range-extender

1/4

Auto 2 min read

Ram introduces 2025 Ramcharger electric truck with V6 range-extender

By Akash Pandey 12:05 am Nov 08, 202312:05 am

The Ramcharger offers a payload capacity of 1,191kg

US-based Ram has revealed its 2025 1500 Ramcharger, an electric truck equipped with a 3.6-liter V6 engine that powers an on-board generator to alleviate range concerns. The Ramcharger is not a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle since the engine is not mechanically connected to the wheels. Instead, it charges an on-board generator that refuels the 95kWh battery. Ram aims for a total range of up to 1,110km between the battery and charging system, with a 102-liter fuel tank supplying the V6.

2/4

The vehicle generates 830Nm of torque

The Ramcharger boasts two electric drive modules (EDM) - a front 335hp (250kW) and a rear 319hp (238kW). The truck can automatically disconnect the front wheels for optimal efficiency, while the rear EDM comes with an electronic-locking differential. The pickup generates a combined 663hp and 830Nm of torque, allowing it to hit 96.5km/h in a mere 4.4 seconds. The battery offers around 233km of electric-only range, with a towing capacity of 6,350kg and a payload capacity of 1,191kg.

3/4

Ramcharger is built on Stellantis' STLA Frame platform

The pickup's custom-designed 3.6-liter V6 engine powers the onboard generator, which generates 174hp (130kW). Drivers can utilize this energy to recharge the drained battery or conserve it. The vehicle can simultaneously use both the generator and battery for maximum power output, while software and drive modes help control charging parameters, including one for towing. The Ramcharger is built on Stellantis' STLA Frame platform, featuring a liquid-cooled battery situated between frame rails and a four-corner air suspension system with five modes.

4/4

The pickup will be available by 2024-end

The Ramcharger's design showcases a forward-leaning grille and a pulsating RAM badge that displays charge status. The truck is compatible with Level 1, Level 2, and DC fast charging, with 400-volt DC fast charging at up to 145kW adding 80km of range in roughly 10 minutes. Ram hasn't disclosed pricing details for the Ramcharger yet, but it is anticipated to be available for purchase toward the end of 2024. Prospective buyers can reserve a spot in line to preorder it.