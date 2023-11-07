Toyota to expand Land Cruiser line-up with smaller FJ model

By Akash Pandey 05:58 pm Nov 07, 202305:58 pm

The platform for the Land Cruiser FJ remains unclear at the moment

Toyota has plans to significantly broaden its Land Cruiser range, which currently consists of three robust SUVs. The automaker recently unveiled an entirely new Land Cruiser EV and hinted at a smaller, tough SUV during the Land Cruiser Prado's launch event. Insiders suggest that this "smaller rugged SUV" will be called the Land Cruiser FJ, as Toyota has registered a trademark for the name in Japan.

Land Cruiser FJ will revive a legendary moniker

The FJ badge holds legendary status for Toyota, with the majority of Land Cruiser generations carrying the FJ suffix since the FJ20 in 1955. The most recent instance of Toyota using the FJ name on an SUV was for the nostalgically designed "FJ Cruiser" available from 2006 to 2022. The upcoming Land Cruiser FJ is anticipated to incorporate retro-inspired design elements and is likely to be a production version of the Toyota Compact Cruiser SUV concept unveiled last year.

Platform details and launch timeline remain unclear

The specific platform for the Land Cruiser FJ remains unclear. Toyota presently utilizes two ladder-frame platforms for its SUV line-up: the cutting-edge TNGA-F architecture and the slightly older IMV architecture. The automaker recently displayed the IMV 0 ladder-frame platform, which is set to premiere with the Hilux Champ and offer additional body styles in the future. More information about the Land Cruiser FJ is expected to emerge in the upcoming months.