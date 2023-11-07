Prior to debut, interiors of India-bound 2025 Kia Carnival revealed

Prior to debut, interiors of India-bound 2025 Kia Carnival revealed

Nov 07, 2023

Preorders are set to start on November 8

Kia has revealed the interior design of its 2025 Carnival, following last month's exterior reveal. The refreshed model showcases a two-tone cabin, a streamlined center console with fewer buttons, and a compact rotary gear selector that replaces the previous cumbersome lever. In South Korea, the Carnival will be offered with a hybrid powertrain, in addition to petrol and diesel options. Preorders are set to start on November 8, with the US version anticipated to launch shortly after.

Enhanced infotainment panel and yellow accents

The 2025 Kia Carnival features an upgraded infotainment system, complete with a dual-screen setup and touch panel climate controls similar to those found in Kia models like Sportage, Niro, and Sorento. Yellow accents on the dashboard and front door cards provide a pop of color to the interior. Enhanced shock absorbers ensure a more comfortable ride, while additional sound-dampening materials aim to create a quieter cabin experience for occupants.

Advanced tech features and Highway Driving Assist 2 system

The 2025 Carnival from Kia is equipped with an advanced digital key, improved support for over-the-air updates, and a new head-up display. The minivan also includes Kia's Highway Driving Assist 2 system, which offers semi-autonomous driving support by maintaining safe distances from other vehicles, adhering to preset speeds, and keeping the car centered in its lane. The updated system now features a lane-change assist function, with more Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) facilities slated for future integration.