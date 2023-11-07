India-bound Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 unveiled at EICMA 2023

By Akash Pandey Nov 07, 2023

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 will debut in India soon

The highly anticipated Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 has been unveiled at EICMA 2023, sharing the spotlight with the brand's inaugural electric vehicle, the Himalayan Electric. The Himalayan 450 is a notable improvement over the soon-to-be-phased-out Himalayan 411, boasting a 450cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine—a first for Royal Enfield. The bike is slated for an imminent launch in India, with reservations already available on the company's official website.

The motorcycle gets a 17-liter fuel tank

Featuring a six-speed transmission with an assist and slipper clutch, the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 generates 40hp/40Nm. With a weight of 196kg, it provides a generous 17-liter fuel tank and an adjustable seat height of 825mm. The most striking aspect is the circular TFT color display that incorporates Google Maps for navigation. This screen can be synced with a smartphone and offers both analog and digital themes, as well as the ability to manage calls, notifications, and text messages.

It offers disc brakes on both ends

The motorcycle is equipped with ride-by-wire technology, switchable ABS, and full-LED lighting. It sports 21/17-inch spoke wheels with Showa USD forks in the front and a mono-shock in the back. Braking responsibilities are managed by disc brakes at both ends.

RE also showed the Himalayan Electric concept

Royal Enfield's presentation also showcased the Himalayan Electric concept. The e-motorcycle draws design inspiration from the new Himalayan 450, featuring sleek styling, a circular full-LED headlamp, a sizable windscreen, a unique tank design, and a one-piece seat. The compact electric motor is housed underneath. The concept also sports robust upside-down front forks and what appears to be an adjustable rear shock. Testing for the Himalayan Electric has been ongoing for a few years, with an anticipated production debut around 2025.

Himalayan 450 might debut at Rs. 2.6 lakh

The price of the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 will be revealed later this month. It is anticipated to cost around Rs. 2.60 lakh (ex-showroom) and will come in three versions: Base, Pass, and Summit, along with two themes: Adventure and Rally.