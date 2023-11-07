Up to Rs. 65,000 off on Renault cars this Diwali

By Akash Pandey 01:50 pm Nov 07, 2023

The benefits are applicable till November 30

This November, Renault dealerships across India are offering enticing discounts on all models, including the Kwid, Kiger, and Triber. These deals are available until November 30. Buyers can avail cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and loyalty benefits. This initiative aims to increase sales and appeal to potential buyers searching for a new car during the festive season. Let's check out the deals.

The Renault Kiger bears a cash discount of up to Rs. 25,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 20,000. The Triber features a cash discount of Rs. 20,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000, and a loyalty discount of Rs. 10,000. Additionally, the Kwid offers Rs. 20,000 cash discount, Rs. 20,000 exchange bonus, and Rs. 10,000 loyalty benefit. These promotions present significant savings for customers considering a new Renault vehicle this month.

Renault will unveil India-bound Duster later this month

Earlier in the month, Renault unveiled a new modular platform for the Indian market, potentially serving as the foundation for C-SUVs intended for local sales. This move demonstrates the automaker's dedication to expanding its footprint in India and meeting the country's growing demand for SUVs. Furthermore, Renault is set to reveal the India-bound Duster later this November.