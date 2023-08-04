Tesla discusses India entry plans with Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal

Written by Athik Saleh August 04, 2023 | 10:12 am 1 min read

Tesla plans to build a $24,000 EV in India (Photo credit: Tesla)

Tesla executives recently met with India's Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal in Delhi to discuss plans for a manufacturing plant in India. The company has expressed interest in producing a low-cost electric vehicle (EV) priced at $24,000 in the country, making it 25% cheaper than Tesla's current entry model. This vehicle would cater to both the Indian market and export.

Senior Tesla executives attended the meeting

The meeting between Tesla executives and Goyal was held in a New Delhi hotel, Reuters reported. The meeting also had at least another government official present. Rohan Patel, a senior public policy and business development executive, and Roshan Thomas, a VP, attended the meeting from Tesla's side. Earlier, they also held a meeting with the Invest India agency.

Elon Musk met PM Modi in June

The meeting follows Tesla CEO Elon Musk's meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in June. The meetings between Tesla and Indian officials are secretive currently. The PM and his top officials are reportedly closely watching how the talks are unfolding. It is unclear what the meeting was about but it probably involved discussions about land allotment and the establishment of a supply chain.

