Hyundai AURA becomes costlier in India: Check new prices

1/4

Auto 2 min read

Hyundai AURA becomes costlier in India: Check new prices

By Dwaipayan Roy 12:03 pm Oct 06, 202312:03 pm

Hyundai AURA is offered in 5 variants

Hyundai has hiked the prices of its AURA sedan this October, with the base E variant experiencing the largest jump of Rs. 11,200. The sedan comes in five variants: E, S, SX, SX (O), and SX Plus. With this update, the starting price for the Hyundai AURA is now Rs. 6.43 lakh (ex-showroom). Except for the E and SX (O) variants (whose cost remains unchanged), all other trims have seen price hikes ranging from Rs. 9,000 to Rs. 9,900.

2/4

New ex-showroom prices for Hyundai AURA variants

These are the updated ex-showroom prices for the Hyundai AURA variants. E at Rs. 6.44 lakh (up by Rs. 11,200), S at Rs. 7.28 lakh (up Rs. 9,900), SX at Rs. 8.04 lakh (up Rs. 9,000), and S (CNG) at Rs. 8.23 lakh (up Rs. 9,900). SX (O) costs Rs. 8.61 lakh (no change), SX Plus AMT is priced at Rs. 8.85 lakh (Rs. 9,001 hike), and SX CNG sports a price figure of Rs. 9 lakh (Rs. 9,500 hike).

3/4

What about its engine and transmission options?

Underneath its sleek exterior, the Hyundai AURA boasts a 1.2-liter, naturally aspirated, petrol engine that can be paired with a company-fitted CNG kit (as optional). In standard mode, this engine delivers 82hp of power and 114Nm of torque, while in CNG mode it produces 68hp and 95Nm of torque. The AURA offers both a five-speed manual and an AMT gearbox option.

4/4

Six airbags now standard across all models

In a noteworthy move, Hyundai has recently made six airbags standard across all models in their entire line-up. This decision aims to enhance the safety features of their vehicles and provide better protection for passengers. The inclusion of six airbags as a standard feature is expected to further boost the appeal of Hyundai cars among potential buyers.