2024 Kia Sonet in the works, teased prior to debut

By Pradnesh Naik 05:12 pm Dec 01, 202305:12 pm

The 2024 Kia Sonet will feature a voice-controlled electric sunroof

Kia Motors is gearing up to reveal the 2024 version of its best-selling vehicle, the Sonet in India on December 14. Now, the South Korean automaker has released a teaser for the upcoming compact SUV model. The teaser offers a sneak peek at the revamped front design and hints at a new feature for the vehicle. This marks the first facelift for the popular sub-4 meter offering since its launch in mid-2020.

Take a look at the teaser

The SUV will flaunt revised DRLs and connected LED taillamps

The teaser showcases a refreshed front fascia of the 2024 Kia Sonet with a reimagined grille, new LED headlights, DRLs that now extend downward, and redesigned bumpers with LED fog lamps. Spy shots and leaked images reveal that the rear will feature connected LED taillamps inspired by the Seltos. Inside, the Sonet will be equipped with a fully digital 10.25-inch driver's display from the Seltos, an updated climate control panel, and a dual-tone color scheme for upholstery.

Expected engine options and pricing for the 2024 Kia Sonet

As for the powertrain, the 2024 Sonet is expected to retain its current options: a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol engine (120hp/172Nm), a 1.5-liter diesel engine (116hp/250Nm), and a 1.2-liter petrol engine (83hp/115Nm). Transmission choices will likely remain unchanged. New features may include a 360-degree camera and an ADAS suite from the VENUE. Prices for the SUV are anticipated to be revealed in early 2024, with a premium over the current model, which starts at Rs. 7.79 lakh (ex-showroom).