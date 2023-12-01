Maruti Suzuki Jimny Thunder Edition launched at Rs. 10.7 lakh

1/4

Auto 2 min read

Maruti Suzuki Jimny Thunder Edition launched at Rs. 10.7 lakh

By Pradnesh Naik 04:55 pm Dec 01, 202304:55 pm

Maruti Suzuki Jimny is equipped with a low-range four-wheel-drive system (Photo credit: Maruti Suzuki)

Maruti Suzuki has taken the wraps off the Thunder Edition version of its popular model, the Jimny in India. Available in both the Zeta and Alpha variants, the special edition lifestyle SUV starts at Rs. 10.74 lakh (ex-showroom). The Thunder Edition offers a range of factory-installed accessories, providing customers with an affordable option for a more personalized experience.

2/4

Firstly, let's look at the Maruti Suzuki Jimny

Maruti Suzuki Jimny features a retro-inspired design with a boxy silhouette. The SUV flaunts a clamshell bonnet, round LED headlamp units, a vertical-slatted grille, five-spoke alloy wheels, and a tailgate-mounted spare wheel. Inside, it features an all-black dashboard, connected car technology, and a 9.0-inch infotainment panel. It draws power from a 1.5-liter, inline-four, K-series petrol engine that puts out 103hp/134Nm.

3/4

Factory-installed accessories make Jimny Thunder Edition special

The Jimny's Thunder Edition comes equipped with several standard accessories such as a front skid plate, side door cladding, door visor, door sill guard, rustic tan grip cover, floor mat, and exterior graphics. Additionally, it features garnishes on the front bumper, ORVM, fenders, and clamshell hood. These enhancements not only improve the vehicle's appearance but also offer added protection and functionality.

4/4

How much does Maruti Suzuki Jimny Thunder Edition cost?

Maruti Suzuki's introduction of the Thunder Edition aims to make the Jimny more accessible to a broader customer base. The Zeta variant is priced at Rs. 10.74 lakh, while the Alpha variant costs Rs. 14.05 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). With order books now open, interested buyers can now choose between standard Jimny models or opt for the Thunder Edition with its array of factory-installed accessories for a more customized driving experience.