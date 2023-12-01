Hyundai's 'H-SOS' concept aims to prevent crimes and accidents

Hyundai's 'H-SOS' concept aims to prevent crimes and accidents

Dec 01, 2023

The flagship PALISADE model comes equipped with Hyundai's SmartSense ADAS suite as standard (Photo credit: Hyundai)

Hyundai has showcased a prize-winning concept called "H-SOS," at the 2023 Ideas Festival. The system aims to create a safer world using "Technology with a Heart that Changes the World." The H-SOS concept envisions a car with external microphones that listen for distress signals like screams or explosions. When detected, the car would activate its headlights, hazards, and horn, and record the scene with in-built dash cameras. The system will notify the police with the vehicle's location and video footage.

Existing technologies could contribute to the H-SOS system

The modular H-SOS system concept could likely integrate with existing technologies like Tesla's Sentry Mode, Rivian's video security system, and SoundThinking Inc.'s gunshot detection. It can also utilize advanced audio recognition technology from the likes of Shazam and Google. Many modern cars already connect to the internet and are receiving over-the-air (OTA) updates through cellular networks or WiFi. This makes it easier to implement such a system in future vehicles.

Concerns over connected car technology and government surveillance

Hyundai's futuristic H-SOS system concept however raises privacy concerns as connected cars can possibly enable governments and companies to monitor individuals without restrictions. Apart from this, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has recommended that the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) require automakers to include intelligent speed assistance technology. This would lead to cars logging speeds and reporting violations to the police, without intimating the drivers/owners of the vehicle.

Drunk Hunter was another notable idea from Hyundai

In addition to H-SOS, Hyundai was also awarded a prize for "Drunk Hunter" at the Ideas Festival. This concept proposes using AI-based technology to predict and prevent drunk driving by analyzing the real-time behavior of the driver. This aligns with the US government's 2021 request to automakers to explore integrating drunk driver detection technology that would prevent intoxicated individuals from operating vehicles in the first place.