IndiGo starts direct flights between Mumbai and Amsterdam

IndiGo , a major Indian airline, has launched direct flights between Mumbai and Amsterdam . The new service will operate three times a week using Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft. This move is part of IndiGo's larger international expansion strategy aimed at improving connectivity between India and Europe. The flights will offer a dual-class cabin with premium and economy seats, in-flight entertainment, and complimentary Indian meals.

Expansion strategy The airline is implementing an internationalization plan IndiGo's new route will operate from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai to Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport. The airline is currently implementing an internationalization plan called 'Towards New Heights and across New Frontiers.' IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers expressed his excitement about the new route, saying it would connect India to the world and enhance connectivity for leisure, business, and student travelers.

Diplomatic goals Potential to strengthen India-Netherlands partnership Elbers also stressed the new route's potential to strengthen the India-Netherlands partnership on cultural, economic, and diplomatic fronts. He said they are looking forward to collaborating with Schiphol Airport and other local partners to provide customers a hassle-free flying experience. The new service will also facilitate seamless onward connections to Europe, North America, and Canada through Schiphol Airport.