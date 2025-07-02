IndiGo starts direct flights between Mumbai and Amsterdam
What's the story
IndiGo, a major Indian airline, has launched direct flights between Mumbai and Amsterdam. The new service will operate three times a week using Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft. This move is part of IndiGo's larger international expansion strategy aimed at improving connectivity between India and Europe. The flights will offer a dual-class cabin with premium and economy seats, in-flight entertainment, and complimentary Indian meals.
Expansion strategy
The airline is implementing an internationalization plan
IndiGo's new route will operate from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai to Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport. The airline is currently implementing an internationalization plan called 'Towards New Heights and across New Frontiers.' IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers expressed his excitement about the new route, saying it would connect India to the world and enhance connectivity for leisure, business, and student travelers.
Diplomatic goals
Potential to strengthen India-Netherlands partnership
Elbers also stressed the new route's potential to strengthen the India-Netherlands partnership on cultural, economic, and diplomatic fronts. He said they are looking forward to collaborating with Schiphol Airport and other local partners to provide customers a hassle-free flying experience. The new service will also facilitate seamless onward connections to Europe, North America, and Canada through Schiphol Airport.
Aircraft details
The aircraft will feature a dual-class cabin
The Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner used for these flights will feature a dual-class cabin. It will pack 56 IndiGoStretch premium seats in a 2x3x2 configuration with a generous pitch of 43-inch, and 282 economy class seats in a 3x3x3 layout offering a pitch of up to 31-inch. All seats come with seatback screens offering up to 300 hours of in-flight entertainment including movies and TV shows.