Mumbai faces waterlogging, flight delays after showers; yellow alert issued
What's the story
Mumbai is bracing for heavy rainfall as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for the coming days.
The alert comes after pre-monsoon showers on Tuesday left several areas waterlogged and caused traffic snarls.
The IMD has predicted that the downpour will intensify in the coming days, with heavy rains expected on Wednesday (June 19) and Thursday (June 20).
Data and incidents
Colaba receives 42.2mm of rainfall
According to IMD data, Colaba received 42.2mm of rainfall while Santacruz recorded 69.6mm between 8:30am and 5:30pm on Tuesday.
Nariyalwadi in western suburbs was the worst-hit with 93mm of rain in 10 hours, followed by Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) at 92mm and Khar East at 86mm.
The rains also led to wall collapses and tree falls, injuring three people in separate incidents across the city.
Disruptions
Airport affected; severe traffic congestion witnessed
The heavy rains on Tuesday caused widespread disruptions in Mumbai. The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport was affected due to poor visibility and waterlogging on runways, resulting in flight delays.
For Delhi too, Air India issued a travel advisory asking passengers to confirm flight status after heavy rain lashed Delhi on Tuesday.
The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Wednesday (June 18), warning of light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds.
Bengaluru
Kerala to see rain
Kerala is also expected to see heavy rainfall and strong winds over the coming days due to intensifying low-pressure systems over nearby regions.
An orange alert (very heavy rainfall) has been issued for Kannur and Kasaragod districts for June 18 (Wednesday), while a yellow alert has been issued for Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Wayanad.
Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod will likely see moderate rainfall on June 19.