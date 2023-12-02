What to expect from upcoming Rolls-Royce Cullinan (facelift) SUV

By Pradnesh Naik 03:05 am Dec 02, 202303:05 am

The current-generation Rolls-Royce Cullinan rolls on 21-inch alloy wheels (Photo credit: Rolls-Royce)

Rolls-Royce is all set to introduce the facelifted version of the Cullinan for the global markets soon. In the latest development, the first glimpses of the updated SUV have emerged, showing a slightly camouflaged prototype near BMW's research and development center in Munich. These images offer a sneak peek at the luxury SUV's mid-cycle refresh. Since its debut in 2018, the Cullinan has become Rolls-Royce's top-selling model, making this update a significant event for the brand.

It will get revisions to its front and rear fascia

The spy shots display subtle changes to the Cullinan's front and rear bumpers. The front fascia has concealed areas, suggesting alterations to the bumper. The new shape and size of the side air intakes are visible. Meanwhile, the central section with the large radar remains mostly untouched, except for a new grille pattern. At the rear, a redesigned lower section of the bumper is noticeable, with black plastic cladding extending higher into the quarter panels and differently shaped exhausts.

No changes are expected to its engine and performance

Currently, the Rolls-Royce Cullinan is offered globally with a single-engine option. The 6.75-liter twin-turbocharged V12 generates 563hp of power in standard models and 591hp in Black Badge versions. Power is sent to all four wheels via an eight-speed automatic gearbox from ZF. Although no engine changes are anticipated during this facelift, it wouldn't be shocking if Rolls-Royce eventually adds some form of electrification to the V12 mill.