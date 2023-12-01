Bajaj Chetak, with longer riding range, to debut soon

1/4

Auto 2 min read

Bajaj Chetak, with longer riding range, to debut soon

By Pradnesh Naik 06:31 pm Dec 01, 202306:31 pm

Current-generation Bajaj Chetak rides on 12-inch designer wheels (Photo credit: Bajaj Auto)

Bajaj Auto is all set to update the Chetak EV range in India soon. In the latest development, leaked homologation documents have revealed that both the Urbane and Premium variants of the electric scooter will receive major changes to their powertrain. The range-topping Premium model is expected to boast a longer range than its predecessor, with the launch likely to occur in late December or early January.

2/4

The EV will likely retain the overall design

The Bajaj Chetak will retain the design of the current-generation model. It will flaunt an indicator-mounted front apron, an oval-shaped LED headlight with integrated DRL, a flat footboard, body-colored mirrors, a dual-tone seat, designer 12-inch alloy wheels, and metallic body panels.

3/4

Updated variants to feature NMC batteries for improved range

The refreshed Urbane variant will feature a 2.88kWh battery pack (2.48kWh usable), with a claimed range of up to 113km. In contrast, the updated Premium model will sport a 3.2kWh battery (2.78kWh usable), with an estimated riding range of up to 126km. Both revamped models will utilize NMC (Nickel Manganese Cobalt) batteries, which are known for providing longer ranges compared to the current NCA (Nickel Cobalt Aluminum) packs.

4/4

How much will the refreshed Bajaj Chetak cost?

The current-generation Bajaj Chetak retails for Rs. 1.15 lakh (ex-showroom, including FAME 2 subsidy). The upcoming Premium model is expected to carry a premium of Rs. 10,000 over the current price due to its enhanced range, while the Urbane trim's price is anticipated to remain unchanged. We expect the homegrown brand to disclose more details of the EV at its launch event, sometime in the coming weeks.