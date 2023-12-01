BMW 5 Series goes off the shelf in India

BMW has asked dealer fraternity to stop accepting orders for 5 Series

The seventh-generation BMW 5 Series sedan has been sold out in India, and the next-generation model is set to hit the market in the third quarter of 2024. BMW India has reportedly informed its dealers to stop taking orders for the sedan, as per Autocar India. The upcoming eighth-generation 5 Series will compete with the Mercedes-Benz E-Class and Audi A6, offering three powertrain options, including an all-electric i5 version.

BMW 5 Series trails behind rivals in sales

In FY 2023, the BMW 5 Series sold 1,013 units in India, lagging behind its rivals—the Mercedes-Benz E-Class and Audi A6. The E-Class sold 3,159 units, while Audi managed to sell 1,577 units of the A6, even with only a single petrol powertrain option. In FY 2022, the 5 Series sold 888 units compared to the E-Class's 2,839 units.

Next-gen model will be offered with multiple powertrains

Unlike the current model, the new BMW 5 Series will offer a full range of petrol, diesel, and electric powertrains. The petrol and diesel models are expected to be available as the 520i and 520d, powered by turbocharged 2.0-liter, four-cylinder engines. The electric i5 will come in two versions—rear-wheel-drive eDrive40 and four-wheel-drive M60 xDrive—with maximum claimed ranges of up to 582km and 516km on the WLTP cycle, respectively.

Rivals of the new BMW 5 series

The eighth-generation 5 Series was released globally in May this year. Its India launch is set for Q3 2024. Upon release, it will battle with the upcoming next-gen Mercedes E-Class, Audi A6, and Lexus ES 300h. The Lexus ES 300h stands out as the only hybrid model in its class. Meanwhile, the all-electric BMW i5 will face competition from the Mercedes-Benz EQE sedan, although the latter's launch is not expected to coincide with the combustion models and will arrive later.