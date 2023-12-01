2024 Kia EV6 in the works: What to expect

By Pradnesh Naik 06:17 pm Dec 01, 202306:17 pm

Kia EV6 will feature a revised Digital Tiger Nose grille design. Representative image (Photo credit: Kia Motors)

Kia Motors is planning to unveil an updated version of its popular EV6 electric crossover, with a possible debut slated for sometime in mid-2024. In the latest development, a prototype in a fully camouflaged avatar has been spotted doing test runs on the streets of Germany. Although the camouflage makes it difficult to pinpoint specific changes, we believe that the facelifted model will feature new bumpers, dual-tone alloy wheels, updated headlights, and revised taillight clusters.

Changes to the interiors and powertrain remain unknown

As of now, little is known about any potential changes to the 2024 Kia EV6's interior. It's also unclear whether the current powertrain will be carried over. For reference, the current-generation model boasts a 77.4kWh battery pack paired with a single motor rear-wheel-drive (RWD) version or a dual motor all-wheel-drive (AWD) variant. The former delivers 226hp/350Nm, while the latter puts out 321hp/605Nm. Both versions claim an impressive range of 708km on a single charge.

Pricing and availability details of the 2024 Kia EV6

Although Kia Motors has yet to make an official announcement, the updated EV6 is expected to debut in mid-2024. More details about the EV's design, interior changes, and possible powertrain modifications are expected to emerge soon. Potential buyers and enthusiasts alike will be eager to discover how these changes might affect the overall performance and pricing of this popular electric vehicle. For reference, the current-generation EV starts at Rs. 60.95 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.