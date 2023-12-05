Tata Curvv's safety module spied prior to launch in India

1/4

Auto 2 min read

Tata Curvv's safety module spied prior to launch in India

By Dwaipayan Roy 03:05 am Dec 05, 202303:05 am

It will offer both ICE and electric powertrains

Tata Motors's upcoming SUV coupe, the Curvv, has been spotted testing, sporting an Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) camera module. This suggests that the Curvv could come equipped with this crucial safety feature, similar to what's seen in Tata's other models like the updated Harrier and Safari. The ADAS suite in the Curvv should offer features such as blind-spot detection, high beam assist, adaptive cruise control, traffic sign recognition, front and rear collision warning, and autonomous emergency braking.

2/4

What about the interiors?

Inside the Curvv, you'll find a minimalist design with a dual-screen setup for the infotainment system and driver's display. Along with the ADAS package, the vehicle is likely to include safety features like ABS, EBD, six airbags, a 360-degree camera, ISOFIX child seat mounts, and electronic stability control. The exterior of the Curvv EV will boast a sporty appearance with a sloping roofline and connected LED headlamps and taillights.

3/4

ICE and electric powertrains on offer

The Tata Curvv's internal combustion engine variant is expected to be powered by a 123.2hp, 1.2-liter turbo-petrol engine. While transmission options are yet to be announced, they may include the 7-speed DCT gearbox found in the Nexon (facelift). Meanwhile, the electric powertrain will be built on Tata's Gen2 platform and shall claim a range of up to 500km.

4/4

What about its pricing and availability?

Tata plans to launch the Curvv EV first, followed by its ICE-powered counterpart. The EV version is anticipated to be priced around Rs. 20 lakh, competing with MG ZS EV and Hyundai Kona Electric. Meanwhile, the ICE-powered Curvv is expected to cost around Rs. 10 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom), taking on rivals like Hyundai CRETA, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, and SKODA KUSHAQ.