Volkswagen Taigun, Virtus Black Editions launched in India

By Akash Pandey 06:58 pm Dec 04, 202306:58 pm

The Black Edition Taigun SUV retains specifications of the standard model

Volkswagen has launched Black Edition versions of its Taigun SUV and Virtus sedan, following the debut of Sound Edition models. These special vehicles sport the same price tags as their regular counterparts, with the only difference being the new Deep Black Pearl exterior color. The Taigun SUV, based on the Topline trims, costs between Rs. 15.84 lakh and Rs. 17.60 lakh, while the Virtus sedan ranges from Rs. 14.90 lakh to Rs. 16.48 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

Black Edition models feature contrast chrome elements

The Black Edition Taigun SUV and Virtus sedan feature contrasting chrome elements on door handles, and front and rear bumpers. No other changes have been made to these special edition vehicles, and Volkswagen has yet not disclosed any details about their interiors. The mechanical aspects of both the cars remain identical to their standard versions.

Taigun SUV is available with huge discounts till December 31

Currently, Volkswagen is offering benefits worth Rs. 1.46 lakh on the Taigun SUV, including cash discounts of up to Rs. 40,000, exchange bonus of up to Rs. 40,000, and corporate benefits of up to Rs. 30,000. Additionally, special benefits of up to Rs. 36,000 are also applicable. These offers and discounts are valid until December 31, 2023.