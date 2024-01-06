Ather launches 450 Apex, its most expensive scooter: Check price

Ather Energy has launched the 450 Apex electric scooter in India, providing an upgraded riding experience compared to its predecessor, the 450X. With a price tag of Rs. 1.89 lakh (ex-showroom, excluding FAME 2 subsidy), it is the brand's most expensive offering to date. The e-scooter competes against rivals like the Ola S1 Pro, TVS X, and the Simple One. It has an output of 7kW, a top speed of 100km/h, and a 0-40km/h acceleration time of just 2.9 seconds.

Performance upgrades and new features

The battery capacity of the 450 Apex remains 3.7kWh, but now it offers a higher certified range of 157km and an improved TrueRange (real-world range) in every mode. Additionally, the scooter introduces a new "Warp Plus" riding mode, "Magic Twist" negative throttle for regenerative braking, and an eye-catching Indium Blue paint scheme. Ather asserts that the unique braking system is adequate for daily commutes, minimizing the need for using the brake levers at lower speeds.

Transparent side panels and extended warranty

Visually, the Ather 450 Apex stands out with its transparent side panels. Moreover, it comes with an extended battery warranty of five years or 60,000km, as opposed to the three years or 30,000km warranty provided on the 450X. Despite its higher price, the 450 Apex targets a niche market of consumers seeking an unmatched electric scooter riding experience in India.