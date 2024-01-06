Everything we know about MINI's ground-up all-electric crossover, the Aceman

1/7

Auto 3 min read

Everything we know about MINI's ground-up all-electric crossover, the Aceman

By Pradnesh Naik 03:10 am Jan 06, 202403:10 am

The upcoming MINI Aceman will roll on designer 20-inch alloy wheels (Photo credit: MINI)

MINI, the iconic British marque with a history of around 55 years, is now gearing up to usher in a new era of green mobility. Although the company already has an electrified version of the legendary Cooper model, it is now planning to reveal a ground-up new battery electric vehicle (BEV) based on Concept Aceman. Here's everything we know about the new-age electric crossover.

2/7

Why does this story matter?

Much like every other major automaker around the world, the BMW-owned MINI has been slowly moving toward a sustainable future with new PHEVs (Plug-in Hybrids) and BEVs. Based on the brand's "Charismatic Simplicity" design philosophy, it showcased a near-production-ready Concept Aceman in 2022, as its first ground-up electric crossover. The company is now planning to reveal the production-specific new-age model soon.

3/7

The Aceman will likely retain design elements from concept model

The upcoming MINI Aceman will likely remain true to the concept model. It will retain several design elements such as a sculpted hood, angular LED headlights with DRLs, and a closed-off grille with an illuminated Union Jack design, and Aceman lettering in the center. The EV will also get a roof rack, Union Jack LED taillamps, and designer 20-inch diamond-cut wheels.

4/7

Aerodynamic efficiency will play a key role in the EV

With rounded front and rear fascia and a sloping roofline, aerodynamic efficiency plays a key role in the design of the all-new MINI Aceman. With a lower drag coefficient, the upcoming EV will get an improved driving range per charge.

5/7

It will get a circular display for instrumentation and infotainment

The cabin of the upcoming Aceman will exude an upmarket feel with premium soft-touch materials on the dashboard, and a new-age circular OLED display for both the instrumentation and infotainment system. A three-spoke multifunctional steering wheel, a multi-color ambient lighting setup, and a set of five toggle switches will also be available. Passengers' safety will be ensured by multiple airbags and ADAS functions.

6/7

The crossover would likely have a range of around 380km

Although performance details of the electric crossover are yet to be confirmed, we expect the MINI Aceman to borrow the powertrain from its sibling, the Cooper SE. The car will likely get a single-motor, front-wheel-drive setup paired with either a 40kWh battery or a larger 54kWh battery pack. However, considering its larger size, we expect the EV to have a range of around 380km.

7/7

How much will the MINI Aceman cost?

In the US market, the upcoming MINI Aceman is expected to start at around $33,000 (approximately Rs. 27.45 lakh). Official pricing and trim information will be disclosed by the automaker at its launch event, sometime in late 2024 or early 2025.