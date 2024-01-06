2025 KTM 390 Adventure spotted testing in India

The bike will include a TFT display with smartphone connectivity

The upcoming KTM 390 Adventure has been spotted near KTM's Chakan facility in India. It seems to draw inspiration from larger ADV models and KTM's Dakar bike. The revamped motorcycle features a new front end, a vertically stacked projector headlight with boomerang-shaped LED DRLs, and a clear visor with a small vent. Additionally, the test mule sports a front beak and new side fairing. It also features a single-piece seat, wider grab-rail, and underbelly exhaust similar to the current Duke.

New engine and chassis for the updated model

KTM's next-generation 390 Adventure will be equipped with a new chassis and the 399cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine from the latest 390 Duke. This engine generates 44.25hp and 39Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed gearbox and a bi-directional quick-shifter for clutchless gear shifts. The gearing is anticipated to be adjusted to better suit the ADV application of the bike. Additionally, ride modes, ABS modes, and traction control are expected.

It will come with spoked wheels

The forthcoming KTM 390 Adventure's new chassis will be supported by adjustable USD front forks and a rear mono-shock unit. It will ride on 19-inch front and 17-inch rear spoked wheels with block-pattern tires. However, KTM has also been testing the bike with 21-inch front and 19-inch rear spoked rims in Europe, which may be offered in the Indian market as well. The brakes on the test mule appear to be new too.

Launch is expected in early 2025

The new KTM 390 Adventure is likely to be unveiled at EICMA 2024, followed by its launch early next year. The bike's top-spec variant currently sells for Rs. 3.60 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), and the updated version may be priced slightly higher.