Tesla recalls over 16 lakh EVs exported to China

1/4

Auto 2 min read

Tesla recalls over 16 lakh EVs exported to China

By Rishabh Raj 05:55 pm Jan 05, 202405:55 pm

Tesla will be using remote upgrades to fix the problems

Tesla is recalling over 16 lakh electric vehicles (EVs) exported to China, including its S, X, 3, and Y models. China's State Administration for Market Regulation announced the recall today. The Elon Musk-led EV automaker is doing so because of issues with its automatic assisted steering and door latch controls. The company plans to use remote upgrades to address these problems, so most car owners won't need to visit Tesla service centers.

2/4

Issues with automatic assisted steering and door latch controls

When the automatic steering facility is engaged, drivers might misuse the "combined driving function," increasing the risk of accidents. This issue applies to all recalled cars. Meanwhile, the recall order to fix the door unlock logic control pertains to Model S and Model X EVs. The problem has affected 7,538 vehicles made between October 26, 2022, and November 16, 2023. It is needed to prevent door latches from coming open during a collision.

3/4

There was a recall in US last month

These recalls in China, come after a similar one in the US last month of more than 20 lakh Tesla EVs to enhance their driver monitoring system. The US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration conducted a two-year investigation, that found the system was defective in a series of crashes while the Autopilot was in use. Some of these crashes were fatal.

4/4

China is a major market for Tesla

Tesla has a strong presence in China, both as a market and a manufacturing center. Despite tensions between the US and China, Musk has forged close ties with Chinese officials. The company's Shanghai plant, established in 2019, not only caters to China but also produces cars for Europe and other global markets. In China's booming electric vehicle industry, Tesla holds the second spot in sales, with the leading position taken by auto giant BYD.