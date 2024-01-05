MG Astor tops resale value list in compact SUV segment

By Pradnesh Naik

MG Astor starts at Rs. 10.82 lakh (Photo credit: MG Motor)

Droom, an online automobile retailer, recently published its Resale Value Report 2024, focusing on the compact SUV market in India. MG Motor took the top spot in the list with the Astor, as the petrol SUV with the highest resale value, beating rivals like the Hyundai CRETA, Volkswagen Taigun, SKODA KUSHAQ, and Kia Seltos. Omkar Palit, Senior Director of Operations at Droom, explained that the report's goal is to provide customers with the necessary information to make well-informed buying choices.

MG Astor's resale value and competitors' performance

Since 2021, the Astor is known for its cutting-edge features such as a personal AI assistant and Level-2 ADAS suite. The study found that it has a resale value of nearly 75%. In contrast, the Hyundai CRETA's resale value was rated at 70% or lower, while the SKODA KUSHAQ scored between 65% and 70%. The Volkswagen Taigun and Kia Seltos both fell within the 60% and 65% range. These numbers suggest a moderate depreciation rate in the compact SUV category.

Let's take a look at the MG Astor

The MG Astor has a typical crossover styling and features a chrome-studded hexagonal grille, swept-back projector LED headlamps, flared wheel arches with black cladding, 17-inch alloy wheels, and wrap-around LED taillights. Its spacious cabin has leatherette upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, a digital personal assistant, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and a 10.1-inch infotainment panel. It is backed by a 1.5-liter, naturally-aspirated petrol engine that puts out 108hp/144Nm, and a 1.3-liter, inline-triple, turbo-petrol unit that generates 138hp/220Nm.