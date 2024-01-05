Nissan may re-introduce the legendary GT-R as an all-electric supercar

By Pradnesh Naik 05:19 pm Jan 05, 202405:19 pm

Nissan Hyper Force concept may serve as a test bed for an all-electric GT-R supercar (Photo credit: Nissan)

Nissan showcased the Hyper Force concept, an electric car that could succeed the GT-R, at the 2023 Japan Mobility Show in October. With its eye-catching design and jaw-dropping 1,341hp powertrain, this all-wheel-drive electric vehicle features a dual-motor setup, butterfly doors, and a pixelated GT-R logo. Nissan's Program Design Director, Giovanny Arroba, called the Hyper Force a "daring but tangible dream to achieve by the end of the decade."

Mixed opinions on combustion engine vs all-electric setup

Debate arose after the Hyper Force concept's debut, with fans split on whether the next supercar with the legendary GT-R moniker should stick with a combustion engine or go all-electric. Speaking with Autocar UK, Arroba said that "the shapes, proportion, and stance aren't based on pure fantasy." This hints that the concept could become a reality by 2030. While some enthusiasts favored the traditional engine, others were "quite positively" open to a GT-R EV.

Waiting for solid-state batteries and a new platform

Nissan's global product boss, Ivan Espinosa, shared plans to wait for solid-state batteries to advance before launching an electric GT-R. The company has already announced an EV with solid-state batteries for 2028, promising double the energy density and triple the charging speed of lithium-ion batteries. David Moss, Vice President for R&D for Nissan in Europe, said these new-generation batteries will need a completely new platform that will eventually make producing large SUVs and pickup trucks more feasible.