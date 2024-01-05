Kia Motors reveals fuel efficiency figures for 2024 Sonet

By Pradnesh Naik 03:46 pm Jan 05, 202403:46 pm

The 2024 Kia Sonet rolls on 16-inch dual-tone wheels (Photo credit: Kia Motors)

Kia Motors has revealed the fuel efficiency numbers for the upcoming 2024 Sonet SUV, set to launch in India soon. The refreshed compact SUV is offered with three engine choices: a 1.2-liter petrol, a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol, and a 1.5-liter diesel. The diesel-iMT combination boasts the highest fuel efficiency at 22.3km/liter, while diesel-manual figures are still under wraps. The 1.2-liter petrol mill can deliver 18.83km/liter. In comparison, the 1.0-liter turbo-petrol unit with 7-speed DCT gearbox has a fuel efficiency of 19.2km/liter.

Features and safety tech in 2024 Kia Sonet

Inside, the 2024 Sonet's layout remains mostly untouched, featuring an updated climate control panel and existing amenities like a sunroof, wireless phone charging, ventilated front seats, and cruise control. However, Kia Motors has added a 10.25-inch digital driver's display akin to the Seltos and a four-way powered driver's seat. For safety, the new Sonet comes with a 360-degree-view camera, 10 ADAS functions, six airbags, a tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and front and rear parking sensors.

Expected launch and competition in India

The revamped Kia Sonet is expected to hit showrooms in January 2024, with prices starting at around Rs. 8 lakh (ex-showroom). Upon its arrival, the SUV will face competition from rivals like the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai VENUE, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, and a few others. With its fresh design, added features, and enhanced fuel efficiency numbers, the 2024 Sonet aims to solidify its standing in the competitive subcompact SUV market.