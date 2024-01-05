Tata Motors unveils 2024 Punch.ev based on new-age 'Acti.EV' platform

By Pradnesh Naik 02:18 pm Jan 05, 2024

All-new Tata Punch.ev features an all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: Tata Motors)

Tata Motors has revealed the highly-anticipated Punch.ev, joining its electric vehicle (EV) lineup in India. Based on the company's new 'Acti.EV' architecture, the all-electric micro-SUV will be positioned below the Nexon.ev in the range. Bookings are now open, and the car is expected to capitalize on the success of its internal combustion engine-powered counterpart, which recently celebrated its three lakh unit production milestone.

'Acti.EV' platform to underpin future Tata EV models

The 'Acti.EV' platform will serve as the foundation for all future mass-market EV models from Tata, including the Sierra and Harrier EV. This versatile platform supports multiple body styles, offers a maximum range of 600km, and accommodates various drive layouts such as rear-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive options. The Punch.ev's design closely resembles the ICE model, with minor updates like a slim full-width LED daytime running light and redesigned LED projector headlights.

Punch.ev's features and safety equipment

Inside, the Punch.ev boasts significant differences from its ICE counterpart. It features a 10.25-inch infotainment panel and a 10.25-inch digital driver's display that doubles as a navigation system. Additional features include segment-first ventilated front seats, an electronic parking brake with auto-hold, an air purifier, cornering fog lamps, an electric sunroof, wireless phone charging, and a 360-degree-view camera. For safety, it comes with six airbags and an electronic stability program (ESP) as standard.

Two range options and fast-charging capability

The Punch.ev will be offered in two range options: standard and Long Range (LR). The latter is expected to deliver over 400km of range. Fast-charging capability allows it to regain 80% charge in an hour when connected to a DC fast-charger. The Long Range model has an optional 7.2kW AC home fast charger, while the standard model includes a 3.3kW wall box charger. Prices are expected to start at around Rs. 12 lakh (ex-showroom), with deliveries anticipated soon.

