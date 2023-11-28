Tata Motors inaugurates its 4th vehicle scrapping facility in Chandigarh

1/5

Auto 2 min read

Tata Motors inaugurates its 4th vehicle scrapping facility in Chandigarh

By Akash Pandey 03:38 pm Nov 28, 202303:38 pm

The facility can scrap both passenger and commercial vehicles of any brand

Tata Motors has opened its fourth Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facility (RVSF) in Chandigarh. The other three RVSFs are in Jaipur, Bhubaneshwar, and Surat. Called "Re.Wi.Re - Recycle with Respect," the facility was launched by Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility. This eco-friendly space can safely dismantle 12,000 end-of-life vehicles each year. By encouraging owners to retire older, more polluting vehicles, the company is taking a good step toward a greener future.

2/5

The Re.Wi.Re is a fully digitalized facility

The Chandigarh RVSF, developed and run by Tata Motors' partner Dada Trading Company, is fully digitalized and can scrap both passenger and commercial vehicles of any brand. It has separate dismantling lines for commercial and passenger vehicles, as well as dedicated stations for safely taking apart components like tires, batteries, and fluids. Chandra said the launch marks a significant milestone. He added that Tata Motors has always been a leader in innovation and sustainability in the automotive industry.

3/5

Vehicles go through meticulous documentation and dismantling processes

Each vehicle designated for scrapping at Re.Wi.Re. will undergo a thorough documentation and dismantling procedure tailored to meet the standards for both passenger and commercial vehicles. This meticulous dismantling process ensures a high level of attention to detail, ensuring the secure disposal of all components in accordance with the vehicle scrappage policy. Moreover, all operations are conducted seamlessly and without the use of paper, adhering to environmentally friendly and efficient practices.

4/5

India announced Vehicle Scrappage Policy to reduce vehicular pollution

India's vehicle scrapping policy, announced in early 2021, aims to phase out old and unfit vehicles to reduce pollution. The policy targets private cars over 20 years old and commercial vehicles over 15 years old for de-registration. Vehicle owners can get a 4-6% discount on new vehicle purchases, plus up to 25% and 15% discounts on road tax for personal and commercial vehicles, respectively.

5/5

Scrappage ecosystem could attract investments and create jobs

According to the Indian government, there are 51 lakh light motor vehicles over 20 years old and 34 lakh over 15 years old in India. Additionally, around 17 lakh Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicles (M&HCVs) are older than 15 years and lack valid fitness certificates. The vehicle scrappage ecosystem could bring in investments of around Rs. 10,000 crore and create 35,000 jobs.