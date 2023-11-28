Lotus unveils 450kW EV charger to take on Tesla

By Dwaipayan Roy 03:01 pm Nov 28, 202303:01 pm

The system can recharge a battery from 10-80% in just 20 minutes

Lotus has unveiled a 450kW electric vehicle (EV) charger that can add over 129km of range in just five minutes, giving Tesla's charging tech a run for its money. Set to launch in Europe early next year, this charger is mainly for businesses. Lotus Technology Vice-President Alan Wang, says the demand for dependable EV charging infrastructure is at an all-time high, and Lotus aims to provide a fast and reliable charging experience to meet the needs of customers.

Charger features and performance

The Lotus charger system can power up to four vehicles simultaneously, using a 450kW direct current (DC) charger, power cabinet, and charging unit. When tested on the Lotus Eletre R, the charger added up to 142km of range in just five minutes, making it one of the quickest EV chargers. In comparison, Tesla's Superchargers require the same time to add 121km of range. Plus, the Lotus system can recharge a battery from 10-80% in just 20 minutes.

Liquid-cooled technology for futureproofing

Using liquid-cooled technology, the Lotus chargers send coolant through the charging connector for higher temperatures and faster charging speeds. Lotus believes this tech will futureproof its charging systems. It plans to offer the new charger as an upgrade for existing customers with chargers already installed. Initially, the chargers will be rolled out in select areas, with multiple chargers at each location, including motorway service stations.

Expansion plans and Vision80 strategy

This charging tech aligns with Lotus's Vision80 strategy, aiming to transform the company into an "all-electric global technology" brand by 2028. The strategy includes developing a unique range of charging solutions for EVs. The infrastructure is up and running in China, with plans for a launch in Europe in the second quarter of 2024. It's still unknown if the technology will be available for third-party purchase, like Tesla's recent sales to UK-based EG Group.