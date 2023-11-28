Jeep Wrangler EV in the works: What to expect

Nov 28, 2023

It will sit on the STLA Frame platform

Jeep is gearing up to launch its next-generation Wrangler in 2028, with plans to include battery-electric and range-extender (REx) powertrains. This is a major step forward for the iconic US off-roader since its debut in the 1980s. Documents from Stellantis's recent agreement with the United Auto Workers (UAW) shed light on the future of several US-built models, including the Wrangler.

Hybrid upgrade in 2025, electric and REx models in 2028

Currently, the Wrangler lineup features a plug-in hybrid model called the 4xe. In 2025, both the Wrangler and its Gladiator pick-up truck sibling will bag upgraded plug-in hybrid powertrains. By 2028, these models will be phased out and replaced by the new J70-generation Wrangler, boasting electric and 'Range Electric Paradigm Breaker' (Stellantis's term for combustion-assisted electric) powertrains.

STLA Frame platform to underpin electric Wrangler

The electric Wrangler is likely to be built on the STLA Frame platform, which will also underpin the Ram 1500 REV pick-up truck in 2025. This body-on-frame platform is part of a new family of EV architectures that Stellantis will apply to its products starting next year. The platform emphasizes payload and towing capabilities, with the 1500 REV boasting a 1,224kg payload and a 6,350kg towing capacity. This is significantly more than its competitor, the Ford F-150 Lightning.

Jeep Recon to coexist with Wrangler EV

Before rolling out the Wrangler EV, Jeep plans to launch a rugged electric SUV known as the Recon. Based on Stellantis's more road-oriented, monocoque-construction STLA Large platform, the Recon will aim to offer off-road capabilities. Jeep's European boss, Antonella Bruno, confirmed that both electric 4x4s could coexist, stating, "The Recon in Europe will be a white-space car. It's a unique car, very boxy and very capable. It will sit in a lower part of the [market] segment to the Wrangler."